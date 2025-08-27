Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is once again making headlines not for his movies this time, but for his high-profile real estate moves. The actor has leased his luxurious sea-facing apartment in Juhu to girlfriend Saba Azad for INR 75,000 per month on a one-year lease, according to a leave and license agreement dated August 4, 2025. A deposit of INR 1.25 lakh was also paid for the deal. Hrithik Roshan–Katrina Kaif Reunion in New Ad Disappoints Fans Who Call It ‘Awkward’ and ‘Lazy’ – Check Out Why! (Watch Video)

Hrithik Roshan Rents 12,000 Sq Ft Juhu Home

Located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, the property spans an impressive 12,000 sq ft. In October 2020, Hrithik purchased three floors in the building, including the 18th floor and a lavish duplex on the 19th and 20th floors, for a whopping INR 97.5 crore. Local brokers told HT that the usual rent for a 3-BHK apartment in this area (1,000–1,300 sq ft) ranges between INR 1 lakh and INR 2 lakh per month—making this lease appear significantly lower in comparison.

Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu Flat Rental Sparks Tax Talk

While Hrithik Roshan has not commented on the transaction, tax experts shed light on why renting might be a smarter move for high-value property owners. Aditya Zantye, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, explained, “Generally speaking, one can treat up to two properties as self-occupied; beyond that, tax on notional rent applies. So, instead of keeping additional properties vacant, it is better to rent them. However, I am not indicating that this is the case here.”

Hrithik Roshan Expands Real Estate Deals

This isn’t Hrithik’s first real estate headline in 2025. Earlier this year, he and his father, Rakesh Roshan sold three apartments in Andheri for INR 6.75 crore. In January, the War 2 actor rented a 2,727 sq ft commercial space in Mumbai's Goregaon for INR 5.62 lakh per month. And in February, he renewed a rental agreement for a massive 9,209 sq ft commercial space in Pune’s Kharadi area for INR 6.08 lakh per month. ‘It Took Six Months’: Rakesh Roshan Talks About Designing Hrithik Roshan’s Iconic ‘Krrish’ Mask, Shares BTS Stories Ahead of Actor's ‘Krrish 4’ Directorial Debut.

Hrithik Roshan Continues Big Property Moves

The Roshans have a history of making big property moves, and this latest one adds to their growing list. Hrithik, famous for blockbuster hits like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Koi… Mil Gaya, continues to make smart real estate investments alongside his thriving Bollywood career.

