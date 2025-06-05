'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the Bollywood superstar’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which starred Darsheel Safary as Ishaan Awasthi, a child with dyslexia. Aamir Khan’s latest film explores a similar theme. It follows the story of a disgraced coach, Gulshan (played by Aamir Khan), who seeks redemption by becoming the basketball mentor for a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Amid the growing hype around the film, Aamir Khan has now opened up about his son Junaid Khan’s struggle with dyslexia. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Opens Up About Remakes After ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Debacle, Defends His Choice (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan on Son Junaid Khan’s Struggle With Dyslexia

Just days ahead of the release of his comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan opened up about his elder son Junaid Khan's struggle with dyslexia at a recent event. According to a report in Filmfare, the actor said, "Maybe this is the first time Im saying it. The person Im going to talk about has already spoken about this publicly. So now I can talk about it openly. I am talking about Junaid, my son Junaid. Junaid is dyslexic."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’:

He said, "I used to scold Junaid. I was like Nandkishore Awasthi in the beginning (Ishaan Awasthi's father in Taare Zameen Par played by Vipin Sharma). I would tell him, 'Junaid, how can someone write so badly? No one can ever read this.' When he used to read, he would say 'from' instead of 'for'. Whenever he saw an 'F', he would just guess the word - of, from, for." Recalling the moment when he read the script of Taare Zameen Par, penned by Amole Gupte, the actor felt that it was his story.

Junaid Khan Opens Up About How His Parents Discovered His Dyslexia

During the promotions of his film Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan talked about his struggle with dyslexia and also shared his parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's reactions to it. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Junaid said they discovered his condition after reading the script of Taare Zameen Par. He said, "I was diagnosed with dyslexia. I believe after reading the script of Taare Zameen Par, they took me to a specialist and found out. I must have been six or seven years old at that time. I received a lot of help early on. In that sense, I was lucky. That's why mum and dad were never too particular about academics. They always said, 'Make sure you do your best.'" ‘Loveyapa’ Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are the Surprise Packages of This Sharp and Witty Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Junaid Talks About His Diagnosis of Dyslexia and How His Parents Were Strong Pillars of Support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vickey Lalwani (@iamvickeylalwani)

About ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par features 10 promising newcomers: Gopi Krishna Varma, Aroush Datta, Samwit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar. Genelia D'Souza also stars in the film and plays Aamir Khan's love interest. The movie has music composed by the iconic trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and a background score by Ram Sampath. Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).