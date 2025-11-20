The Hindi cinema classic Umrao Jaan starring Rekha is all set to screened in a special showcase at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with other classics from Hindi cinema. IFFI 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch International Film Festival of India Goa Online (Video).

Restored Masterpieces ‘Gaman’, ‘Rudaali’, ‘Kireedam’ and More to Captivate New Audiences

Gaman, Rudaali, Muraliwala, Party, Pyaasa, Susman, Kireedam and Musafir. These films have been restored as part of the ongoing NFDC–NFAI restoration initiative in collaboration with Prasad for IFFI, which is currently underway at Goa. These films represent some of the most powerful creative voices of Indian cinema. Each title stands as a testament to the eras, aesthetics, and social stories that shaped generations of viewers and continue to influence filmmakers and cinephiles across the world.

From the lyrical grace and haunting performances of Umrao Jaan, to the aching humanism of Gaman, the sociopolitical resonance of Rudaali, and the eternal poetry of Pyaasa, each film has been restored with an uncompromising commitment to authenticity and technical brilliance. The films have been restored by Prasad’s teams, which employed digital restoration, colour grading and final Mastering & QC ensuring that every frame, texture, and sonic detail is preserved with fidelity while remaining true to the filmmaker’s original vision.

Abhishek Prasad, Director & CTO at Prasad, said, “Restoring these films is both a responsibility and a privilege. Each title carries within it a piece of India’s cultural memory, the craft, courage, and creativity of filmmakers who defined our cinematic language. At Prasad, we are committed to preserving these stories with the respect and technical excellence they deserve. Seeing them find new audiences at IFFI is the most meaningful recognition of our work”.

Restored Masterpieces Shine as ‘Umrao Jaan’ to ‘Rudaali’ Screen in Goa

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run from November 20 to November 28, 2025, and is a dazzling convergence of cinematic art, culture, and technology. It features over 240 films from 81 countries, and includes 13 world premieres, international and Asian debuts. The opening will break tradition with a grand parade along the Mandovi river. IFFI 2025: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Unveils Festival Schedule, Theme and Over 240 Films From 81 Countries to Be Screened From November 20–28.

This edition spotlights innovation with inflatable open-air theatres, a CinemAI hackathon, and a platform for emerging ‘Creative Minds of Tomorrow’. The closing ceremony honors Rajinikanth for his 50-year legacy, celebrating global and regional storytelling.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).