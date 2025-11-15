Panjim (Goa) [India], November 15 (ANI): Goa CM Pramod Sawant, on Saturday, shared key updates about the upcoming 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 during a press conference held in Goa.

While speaking to the media, Sawant discussed the festival schedule, the theme, the film lineup, and also mentioned special events planned for this year.

Sawant shared that the state is preparing for an exciting edition of the festival and described how the team is focusing on "innovation, creativity, and technology" for IFFI 2025.

"... We are celebrating the film festival from the 20th to the 28th under the Ministry of Broadcasting, NFDC, and the Government of Goa. The 56th edition of the festival has screening venues arranged at different locations, including some open venues. This year's theme is innovation, creativity, and technology, with Japan as the focus country. In addition, two Goan films, Claudia and Pilot, will be screened during the festival this year...," Sawant told reporters.

Scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28, IFFI 2025 will feature over 240 films from 81 countries. This year's IFFI will include 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres. Organizers said they received a record 2,314 film submissions from 127 countries.

The festival will conclude with a special ceremony honoring Rajinikanth's remarkable 50-year journey in Indian cinema. (ANI)

