Bollywood icon Rekha captivated hearts once again at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah, where she was felicitated with the prestigious Red Sea Honouree Award. The evening also marked the international premiere of the newly restored version of Muzaffar Ali's timeless masterpiece, Umrao Jaan (1981), in which Rekha delivered one of her most unforgettable performances.

Rekha at Red Sea Film Festival 2025 - Watch Video

Rekha Honoured at Red Sea Film Festival

The festival’s official Instagram handle celebrated the moment, writing, “We were honoured to hear from the legendary Rekha, a rare and unforgettable moment at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Her presence lit up the room as she reflected on a remarkable career that has shaped generations of Indian cinema.” Joined by Umrao Jaan’s director Muzaffar Ali, Rekha graced the screening of the 4K restored film as part of the festival’s Treasures Programme. Dressed elegantly and radiating her timeless charm, the veteran star moved the audience with her heartfelt speech - one filled with gratitude, introspection, and her deep love for cinema.

Rekha Delivers Heartfelt Speech

"I am not much of a talker," she began, drawing parallels to her character in Umrao Jaan. "Even in Umrao Jaan, the dialogues said half of what my eyes could feel and express. Muzaffar Saab is right — I think one look is enough." Rekha also shared words of wisdom passed down from her mother, saying, "You don't talk about your achievements and feelings. You don't teach people by telling them what to do. You live by example. You live your best life, and they can learn and evolve - especially what not to do." Reflecting on her journey, the actress continued, "I took that leap of faith and said, I am not going to miss this Red Sea International Film Festival. Never again will I miss this opportunity. Inshallah." Ending on a soulful note, Rekha expressed her love for her fans, friends, and well-wishers, saying, "Thank you for everything you have felt for our films. Watch Umrao Jaan and you will know what I mean when I say, 'Baaton se kuch nahi hota hai, sirf ishq se hota hai - aur wo bhi khamosh ishq.'"

Rekha Shines at Red Sea Film Festival

The newly restored 4K version of Umrao Jaan was re-released in India earlier this year, accompanied by a special coffee table book filled with rare behind-the-scenes memories from the film. The Red Sea International Film Festival, which runs from December 4 to 13, 2025, continues to celebrate cinematic brilliance from around the world and this year, it belonged to Rekha, the eternal diva who reminded everyone that her true love has always been and will always remain, films.

