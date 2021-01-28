Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films and Applause Entertainment recently announced their next project together titled Iftikhar. The film will be based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee, Major Mohit Sharma. As we all know, the Para Special Forces Officer, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009, had infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt and Manish Mundra and team wanted to bring forward his story and tell it in the form of a film. The makers made the announcement about the film on January 22, 2021. Iftikhar: Film on Major Mohit Sharma's Life In Works; India's Special Forces Hero Who Killed Two Hizbul Terrorists.

While many applauded the team for making a film on Mohit Sharma, many slammed Manish for choosing such a sensitive topic for a film and choosing 'Iftikhar' as the title of the film. Manish had been receiving quite some backlash and he decided to give it back to them. In an angry tweet, he said that anyone who has a problem with the name of the film or any other issue with the Maj. Mohit Sharma biopic, they should stop writing to him. He added that these people should rather earn their own money and make a different version of the film as they like. He concluded by saying that he is tired of such comments and tweeted an example of one such post.

Guys those who have problem with name or any other issue on Maj Mohit Sharma Pls don’t write to me. Better earn your money and make your own version of the film. I am tired of such comments. — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) January 28, 2021

But within a few minutes of the outburst, Manish again tweeted and apologised for the angry tweet. He said that this is not something he does generally but since he has been battling with Covid in the hospital, he got a little carried away. He asked people to pray for him and help him fight the battle with coronavirus. Aadhaar: Vineet Kumar Singh Hopes That the Audience Will Go to Cinemas to See His Upcoming Film.

Sorry for the outburst. Generally I don’t do that. But I am mused struggling with Covid in hospital, need your prayers and strength. I will be fine. 🙏 — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) January 28, 2021

Talking more about Iftikhar, the film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book titled 'India's Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice'. The film is scheduled to begin filming in September 2021 and is slated for an Independence Day 2022 release.

