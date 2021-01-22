Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films have joined hands for the upcoming movie titled Iftikhar, based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee, Major Mohit Sharma. After the success of popular series like Scam 1992 and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Applause Entertainment is all set to collaborate with award-winning studio Drishyam Films for the film, based on the life of one of India's most decorated military officers, Major Mohit Sharma. The Para Special Forces Officer, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009, infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt. FAUJA The Sikh Superman: Omung Kumar Announces Biopic on World’s Oldest Marathon Runner

The film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book titled 'India's Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice'. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the upcoming film on his Twitter handle. "APPLAUSE - DRISHYAM JOIN HANDS... Applause Entertainment [makers of #Scam1992 and #CriminalJustice] and Drishyam Films to jointly produce a film... Titled #Iftikhar... Based on #AshokChakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma... Filming starts Sept 2021... #IndependenceDay 2022 release," his tweet read. Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand’s Biopic in Works; Udta Punjab Director Abhishek Chaubey to Helm the Project

Major Mohit Sharma Biopic Announced:

🇮🇳🔥 Couldn’t be more thrilled to share this with you! The incredible tale of special forces hero Ashoka Chakra Major Mohit Sharma in #IndiasMostFearless will be a film by @ManMundra’s @DrishyamFilms & @ApplauseSocial, slated for release Aug 2022. “Mohit nahi Sir... Iftikhar.” pic.twitter.com/uvpKTOnZV6 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 22, 2021

Iftikhar is scheduled to begin filming in September 2021. It is slated for an Independence Day 2022 release.