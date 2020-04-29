Irrfan Khan Health Update: Actor’s Spokesperson Requests Fans Not to Fall For Any Rumors, Says ‘He Is Still Fighting’

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On April 28 it was reported that Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. An official statement regarding it was released citing that the Angrezi Medium actor has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and the team would keep updating fans about his health condition. The news of Irrfan getting hospitalised left everyone in a state of shock. Later, rumours started doing rounds on actor’s demise. Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson has issued another statement and clarified that the ‘he is still fighting’ and to fall for any rumours. Irrfan Khan Health Update: Actor in ICU Due to Colon Infection.

Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson said in the statement, “It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so.” Irrfan Khan Admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai After Health Deteriorates (Details Inside).

It was just three days ago when Irrfan Khan lost his mother Saeeda Begum and the actor could not attend the last rites owing to nationwide lockdown. In 2018, the 53-year-old actor shared that he has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour for which he underwent treatment in the UK. Due to his health condition, he also had to remain away from the promotional activities of his last film Angrezi Medium. Stay tuned for further updates!