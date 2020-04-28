Irrfan Khan Health Update: Actor in ICU Due to Colon Infection

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. An official statement has been released by the actor's reps, confirming the news. A health update has also been shared along with it. The actor has been admitted to the ICU due to a colon infection. The actor was battling cancer and had only returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after a long treatment in London. Irrfan Khan Witnesses Late Mother's Funeral In Jaipur Through Video Conference.

Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Said In a Statement: “Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon”. Irrfan Khan Admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai After Health Deteriorates (Details Inside).

His mother passed away two days back in Jaipur, at the age of 95, and he attended the funeral through a video call from Mumbai because of the lockdown.

Earlier in an interview, Irrfan had reacted to his cancer diagnosis. He had said, "I tell life: ‘Lag Jaa Gale Ki Phir Yeh Haseen Shaam Ho Naa Ho, Shayad Is Janam Mein Mulaqaat Ho Na Ho" The lines are from a poignant song by Lata Mangeshkar, from the movie Woh Kaun Thi (1964).

Irrfan was last seen in the Hindi film, Angrezi Medium. The movie released right before the lockdown, and, hence, could not enjoy a long theatrical run. But it received critical acclaim and is loved by the audience after its digital release.