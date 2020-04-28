Irrfan Khan Admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai After Health Deteriorates (Details Inside)

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Actor Irrfan Khan who was last admitted to a London hospital due to a neuroendocrine tumour returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after a successful battle against his disease has been hospitalised once again. While the reason for Irrfan's hospitalisation this time is not known, a report in Aaj Tak has stated that the actor has been admitted to the ICU wing of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai because his health took a deteriorating turn. Also, nobody close to the actor or his representatives have issued a statement, but the report claims that Irrfan's wife and two sons are by his side at Kokilaben currently. Irrfan Khan's Mother Passes Away at 95 Confirms Shoojit Sircar, Actor Cannot Fly Down To Jaipur Due To Lockdown.

Irrfan had announced to the world in March 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a tumour and he subsequently postponed all of his work to travel to London for treatment. He soon returned to Mumbai in 2019 and also completed the shooting of Angrezi Medium, which got him rave reviews from the industry and his fans who were happy to see the actor back in action. Irrfan Khan To Support 'Friday Fast' On April 10 and Show Solidarity Towards Migrant Labourers Who Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown (Read Tweet).

Angrezi Medium released on March 13, 2020 theatrically, but because of the lockdown, the makers also got the film digitally released on April 6, 2020. Irrfan Khan Starrer Angrezi Medium Arrives On Disney Plus Hotstar VIP!

The actor lost his mother Saeeda Begum on April 26, 20202, but was unable to travel to Jaipur for her last rights, given the lockdown. However, he did manage to pay her his last respects via a video call.