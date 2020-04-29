Irrfan Khan No More: Sons Babil and Ayan Khan Spotted Outside Kokilaben Hospital, Leaving For Actor's Funeral (View Photos)

Irrfan Khan's Wife and Sons Outside Kokilaben Hospital (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan passed away on the morning of April 2020 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was admitted on April 28, 2020, after being diagnosed with colon disease. Irrfan had battled Neuroencodrine Tumour back 2018 and had returned to India in September 2019 after getting treated for the same in London. After his return to India, Irrfan had also made an epic comeback with Angrezi Medium which released in March and also served as the actor's last project. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

As soon as news of the actor's demise, a few of Irrfan's friends and family members rushed to the hospital to be by his wife Sudipta and sons Babil and Ayaan Khan. Irrfan Khan Admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai After Health Deteriorates (Details Inside)

Here Are Some Pictures From Kokilaben:

Vishal Bharadwaj Arrives At Kokilaben (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Irrfan's Family and Friends at Kokilaben (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Irrfan Khan's Sons Outside Kokilaben (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Irrfan's Sons Babil and Ayaan Outside Kokilaben (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sons Babil and Ayaan Leaving Kokilaben (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Irrfan's Wife Sutapa Leaves Kokilaben (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Irrfan's Mortal Remains Leaving For Cremation (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Irrfan Khan was cremated at the Versova kabarastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon with his family members and few close friends present. Irrfan Khan's breakthrough performance was Vishal Bharadwaj's 2003 movie Maqbool and there was no turning back for Irrfan ever since. From being a part of films like Piku, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, Life In A Metro, 7 Khoon Maaf and Slumdog Millionaire to scaling Hollywood heights with movies like A Mighty Heart, The Warrior, Life of Pi, Jurrasic Park, The Namesake and The Amazing Spiderman among others. The wold indeed has lost a legendary actor today. May Irrfan rest in peace.