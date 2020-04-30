Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares New Display Pic With Her Late Hubby; Her Heart-Tugging Caption Says 'I Have Not Lost I Have Gained in Every Which Way' (View Post)

Irrfan Khan with wife Sutupa Sikdar (Photo Credits: FB)

It was on April 29, 2020, when versatile actor, Irrfan Khan's sudden demise sent a shocking wave across fans and fraternity. Not only Bollywood celebs, but stars and his admirers around the globe paid their last respect to the late star via social media. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital and passed away at the age of 53 due to a colon infection. A day after his death looks like his wife, Sutapa Sikdar is missing him and so she took to her Facebook and changed the display picture. The new DP sees her with Irrfan Khan.

Wife of Irrfan posted a never seen before picture with the late actor in which she can be seen in a jovial mood posing with her man. She posted the image with the caption, "I have not lost I have gained in every which way..." The photo also tells how the husband and wife bonded in real life. The smiles on their faces are pure gold. She indeed has lost nothing, and we are teary-eyed.

Last year, just like solid support, Sutapa had stood by Irrfan's side. As in an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor had talked about the same. "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I ever get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still," he had said. Irrfan is survived by his wife and two sons, Babil and Ayan.