Rest in Peace, Irrfan Khan! The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World – Why He Was Bollywood’s Most Successful Crossover Star

It still feels like a bad dream to live in a world where you know that Irrfan Khan will not be there to give you more terrific performances. The National Award-winning actor had died on April 29, 2020, valianty battling a rare form of cancer for the past two years. He was just 53. His last film, Angrezi Medium, came out in March and was also the last Bollywood film to release before the lockdown shut down the business. Remembering Irrfan Khan: 'What Always Hurts The Most Is Not Taking A Moment To Say Goodbye' Movie Dialogues Of The Actor That Are Golden Life Lessons.

It would be a cliche to keep reiterating how Irrfan was one of the best actors India has to offer, even if the statement holds true in so many ways. And that appreciation comes from years of struggle and hard work, from a journey that began in the '80s and went on to transcend boundaries. From early parallel cinema like Ek Doctor Ki Maut to television shows like Swabhimaan and Chandrakanta to a more successful second innings in Bollywood cinema, Irrfan's acting career is a magnificent story in itself.

And how can we forget his sojourns into international cinema? Sure, Shabana Azmi, the late Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah have done it before Irrfan. Priyanka Chopra has been bringing a lot of attention to Bollywood, more with her Page 3 and show appearances than films and series. But it was Irrfan who was a more successful crossover star, both box office wise and also in regards to acclaim. He is the only Indian actor to be part of two Oscar-winning movies. Irrfan Khan Dies At 53: From Haasil to Angrezi Medium - Memorable Bollywood Performances of the Actor That Showcased His Unmatched Skills.

If the last statement isn't enough for you to hold the merit of his success in Hollywood, let's look at some of his major roles that came from foreign shores.

The Warrior

Irrfan Khan in The Warrior

Irrfan's role in this Asif Kapadia film is what you can call his international breakout performance. Released during the same time as Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka, The Warrior had similar themes as the Bollywood film - of a bloodthirsty warrior who seeks the path to redemption. Irrfan won a lot of praise for his performance in the film, and it went on to win the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film.

A Mighty Heart

Irrfan Khan in A Mighty Heart

A Mighty Heart was based on the real-life kidnapping and the eventual murder of journalist Daniel Pearl by terrorists, told through the eyes of his widow, Mariane. While Angelina Jolie played the lead role of Mariane, Irrfan managed to make a great impression for himself as the police officer in Karachi who tries to help her seek her husband.

The Namesake

Irrfan Khan in The Namesake

This is the writer's favourite Irrfan Khan performance. Based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel by the same name, this incredible human drama was directed by Mira Nair, with Irrfan and Tabu playing a Bengali couple who shifts to America and tries to adjust themselves to their culture, while also dealing with their own kids' struggles to find their own identities. As the soft-spoken professor, Irrfan was simply astounding and his chemistry with Tabu was fabulous.

The Darjeeling Limited

Irrfan Khan in The Darjeeling Limited

It might be a very brief role, but Irrfan makes an impact in this Wes Anderson film as the grieving father who loses his child and whose mourning, thus gives the film's three protagonist a new perspective in dealing with their own father's passing away.

Slumdog Millionaire

Irrfan Khan in Slumdog Millionaire

Irrfan Khan's first Oscar-winning film, directed by Danny Boyle, has a slew of Indian actors because the film is set in India. From British-born Dev Patel to Anil Kapoor, each actor leaves a mark in the role. And so does Irrfan as the cop investigating if the protagonist chest his way through the reality quiz show that he is winning against all odds.

New York, I Love You

Irrfan Khan with Mira Nair during the shoot of New York, I Love You

In this anthology film with vignettes directed by different directors based on their love for New York, Irrfan Khan stars in one of the best segments, that was directed by Mira Nair. His co-star was Natalie Portman and this conversation-driven segment benefitted hugely from the incredible performances of both the actors.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Irrfan Khan in The Amazing Spider-Man

This was Irrfan's first Hollywood studio biggie. Playing an Oscorp executive, Dr Ratha, Irrfan Khan's character had grey shades and knew a dark secret about Peter Parker's past. Irrfan was not keen to take up the role (his death sequence was omitted and came up in the film's deleted scenes), but took it up on his sons' insistence. It is also said that director Marc Webb offered the role to Irrfan, because he was a fan of his work.

Life of Pi

Irrfan Khan in Life of Pi

This is Irrfan Khan's second Oscar-winning film, which was directed by Ang Lee, and again based around Indian characters. Irrfan plays the lead character of Pi, who narrates an incredible sea-journey he had taken during his teenage, with only a tiger for company. While the focus was more on Sooraj Sharma, who played the younger Pi, Irrfan shines in the epilogue delivering an emotional monologue on grief and separation. This line now reflects our state of mind after hearing his sad news - "I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye."

Jurassic World

Irrfan Khan in Jurassic World

The highest grossing film that Irrfan Khan was a part of. The first in the sequel franchise of the Jurassic Park films, Jurassic World had Irrfan play Simon Masrani, the current owner of the park, whose flamboyance and caring attitude make him likeable, even though they disguise his money-minded approach. Jurassic World, directed by Colin Trevorrow, went on to make more than a billion dollars at the box office. Irrfan Khan Demise: Jurassic World Director Colin Trevorrow Condoles the Actor's Death, Remembers a Beautiful Exchange From Their Last Interaction.

Inferno

Tom Hanks and Irrfan Khan in Inferno

Irrfan's last major Hollywood biggie was in the third installment of Robert Langdon adventures based on Dan Brown's novels. Directed by Ron Howard, Inferno has Irrfan play the Provost, the man who handles the affairs of a secret organisation with whom Langdon, played by Tom Hanks, gets entangled with in his latest artefact-hunt now in Florence, Italy. A secondary antagonist in both the book and the movie, Irrfan adds his special brand of charisma to the role and make it one of the best aspects of a very forgettable movie.

Puzzle

Irrfan Khan in Puzzle

Irrfan's last American film was this indie film called Puzzle, about a home-maker who engages in puzzle-solving with a a reclusive rich man. While Kelly Macdonald plays the home-maker, Irrfan plays her puzzle-building partner, and their performances is what makes the film a decent watch.

Apart from these films, Irrfan was also offered roles in biggies like The Martian (he was to play Chiwetel Ejiofor's role) and Interstellar (rumour has it, that Irrfan was to do Matt Damon's cameo). However, he ditched those opportunities to take on meatier roles in Talvar and The Lunchbox. Irrfan also appears in American series, In Treatment, for a few episodes.

With the kind of success that Irrfan has found in Hollywood, there is hardly any doubt that it would be difficult to find the kind of acceptance that international cinema gave him, that is purely on his talent and not starry charms. We will miss you, Irrfan saheb! Thank you for these wonderful roles and the lovely memories attached to them.