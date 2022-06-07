Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Ishq-E-Nadaan. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the film is a heart-warming romantic drama set in Mumbai. It traces the journeys of its protagonists as they navigate life, love and companionship. Ishq-E-Nadaan: It’s a Wrap for Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta’s Romantic-Drama Film.

Along with Shriya, the film stars Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kunwaljit Singh, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt. Shriya says, "Ishq-e-nadaan is a beautiful film which explores different relationships and how love takes different forms. Shriya Pilgaonkar Shares Adorable Throwback Pictures of Her Parents on Their 36th Wedding Anniversary (View Pics).

I had a really good time working with Neena Ji, Suhail and Mrinal. " Reeling from the success of the series Guilty Minds, Shriya is all set to be seen in Broken News and three projects which will be announced soon.

