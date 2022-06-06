The romantic drama film Ishq-E-Nadaan recently wrapped up its final schedule. The film is the directorial debut of Avishek Ghosh, who has earlier produced Bengali films. Ishq-E-Nadaan is set in a crowded metropolis, and it traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love. Mohit Raina Marries Partner Aditi in an Intimate Wedding Ceremony, Says ‘Love Recognises No Barriers’.

The film stars Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt. Talking about his new innings as a filmmaker, Avishek said in a statement, "Direction is a natural progression and it's been a fun-ride filming Ishq-E-Nadaan written by Sudeep Nigam in a start-to-finish schedule across Mumbai." Bhaukaal: Mohit Raina Says He Is Privileged to Play a Character Based on a Real-Life Cop.

He expressed his gratitude to have collaborated with the finest talents for this film as he said, "I'm fortunate to have worked with some of the finest talents in my first film and my cinematographer Gairik Sarkar has captured the city of dreams in its many moods and colours brilliantly. I can hardly wait to showcase our take on urban relationships on screen." Ishq-E-Nadaan has been produced by Avishek's own banner AVMA Media. AVMA Media has produced the upcoming films Blind with Sonam Kapoor and Uma with Kajal Agarwal in the lead.

