Shriya Pilgaonkar shared a few cute pictures of her parents from the good old days on their anniversary. Supriya And Sachin Pilgaonkar ringed in their 36th wedding anniversary today.

Check Out The Post Below:

36 years of being companions & collaborators in reel and real life . Happy Anniversary my crazy soulmates. To be born to you is the biggest blessing. 🌎♥️ pic.twitter.com/gFHBTr9HxN — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) December 21, 2021

