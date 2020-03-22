Janata Curfew: Katrina Kaif Catches Up With Pals Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor Over Video Call Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Katrina Kaif With Pals Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor Over Video Call (Photo Credits: Instagram)

B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. Although life outside has virtually come to a standstill, many among our Bollywood have fallen back on technology to catch up. Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday posted a screenshot of a video call she had with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, amid Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Boys’ Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Pot A Plant For A Better World (View Pics)

"Reunited.... our newly reformed 'club' with a very appropriate name '#isolated r us'@varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew," she wrote on Instagram. Reacting to Katrina's post, Arjun commented: "I love that you have full network." Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Video Of Deserted Marine Drive During Janata Curfew, Calls It National Discipline.

Katrina Kaif Catches Up With Pals Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor

Varun wrote: "Farmville." In the image, Katrina is seen smiling while Varun is seen lying on bis bed. On the other hand, Arjun is seen making funny faces.