Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With the Paparazzi! How Cute (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday today. Just at the tender age of 23, the actress has a flourishing career in her hands. She has movies like Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana coming out just this year alone. And of course, she thinks that the media has a part to play in this journey of success. Even before she made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in the year 2018, she had become a paparazzi favourite. The photographers followed her everywhere - whether she was going to the gym or her dance classes. Janhvi also never shied away from the media. So, of course, today she spent a few hours with the paparazzi to celebrate her birthday and cut a cake. Happy Birthday, Janhvi Kapoor! Here’s Why Your Passion for Shades of Red Have You Flitting From Being a Flaunt, Siren, Femme Fatale and a Seductress!

Janhvi was all smiles as she met the paparazzi on her birthday. She cut her cake as the members of the media sang the birthday song for her. How cute. Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Deverakonda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan – With Which Hunk Should Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Pair Up In Her Future Projects?

Janhvi was spotted by the paparazzi, last night, when she reached her brother Arjun Kapoor's house. The Kapoors rang in darling Janhvi's 23rd birthday as Arjun's residence in Mumbai.