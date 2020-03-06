Happy Birthday, Janhvi Kapoor! Here’s Why Your Passion for Shades of Red Have You Flitting From Being a Flaunt, Siren, Femme Fatale and a Seductress!

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special - Red Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The millennial has a surname to boot and a legacy to live up to but is intent on winning the race on her own. A newsmaker, Janhvi generated a curiosity even before her big silver screen debut in Dhadak. With an unmissable resemblance to her late mother, Sridevi being a propelling factor, Janhvi has embarked on making her own beautiful mark in life. Off-screen too, Janhvi consistently aces all her appearances with those fabulous styles, striking a chord with the style-savvy millennials and non-millennials alike. Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 today. A certified and bonafide style cynosure, we have rounded out Janhvi's feisty and a flaming affair with the bold hue of red. Red and it's varying shades find a worthy place in Janhvi Kapoor's glorious millennial closet. Minimalism with a hint of drama with maximal glamour is Janhvi's salient forte. A stylist's delight, Janhvi flits from one brilliantly curated vibe to another with an effortless charm that defies her age.

A humongous 8 million followers on Instagram is a worthy testimony to her rising fame. Right from ticking easy and tricky styles off her list, Janhvi notches up the game with equally enchanting beauty and hair game. Janhvi never skips a chance to flaunt her versatility - coy or sassy as the occasion demands. Stamping the fashion grounds firmly with her one-of-a-kind style game, here's a closer look at how she takes the lesser road traveled. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Her Pop of Blue-Tiful, Looks Downright Smashing on a Hot Summer Afternoon!

Janhvi posed and pouted wearing a brilliant red embellished Julian Macdonald gown that allowed an ample gaze at her curves and a sneak peek of navel and waist. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special - Red Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi gives off a sleek vibe with her Fleur Du Mal blazer dress, delicate baubles, strappy stilettos from Public Desire, sleek hair and nude makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special - Red Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi oozed red glamour at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019 in a Basil Soda gown with metallic Sophia Webster stilettos, a sleek high ponytail and matte red lips.

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special - Red Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Umang 2020 celebrations saw Janhvi flaunt a sequined Manish Malhotra saree with wild textured waves, nude pink lips and nude eyes. Say What! Janhvi Kapoor Is Hot, Haute and Happening in Wesley Harriott!

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special - Red Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi draped a Manish Malhotra chiffon saree teamed with a halter neck blouse, jewels by Amrapali, a braided hairdo and subtle glam.

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special - Red Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A sleek Sabyasachi embroidered dress was paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, delicate earrings, textured wavy hair and nude pink lips. Another Day, Another Slay – Janhvi Kapoor, the Bawse Lady in Judy Zhang!

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special - Red Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Redefining, revamping and reaffirming the brilliant red, Janhvi's glorious style play is compelling indeed! Here's wishing the spunky millennial more of such spiffy style moments and a fabulous birthday!