Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Deverakonda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan – With Which Hunk Should Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Pair Up In Her Future Projects?

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, has turned a year older on March 6. She is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, and it is said that she would be spending quality time with her family on this special day. The gorgeous actress made her acting debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak, which was a remake of the Marathi film Sairaat. She made her acting debut opposite the handsome hunk, Ishaan Khatter. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by movie fanatics. She has many other intriguing projects in her kitty. But there are some names that the audiences have with whom they would love to watch Janhvi with in her future projects. Janhvi Kapoor All Set to Ring in Her 23rd Birthday at Brother Arjun Kapoor's Home.

We would definitely love to watch Janhvi Kapoor being paired up with some of the popular actors of Indian cinema. Be it from Hindi or the south industry, it would indeed be refreshing to watch Janhvi with some of the most-sought after actors. On this special day, let’s take a look at those five actors with whom we think Janhvi should be paired up for a film in the future. Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: 5 Signs She Could Reign At Box Office.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the finest talents of Bollywood. He is not just a great actor, but also an amazing singer. It would be a treat to watch Ayushmann and birthday girl Janhvi teaming up for a romantic, musical drama. What do you think?

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a versatile actor, and be it any role, he aces it. Be that of a lover or a grey shaded role, this man is a power-house of talent. He is eccentric when it comes to fashion (off screen), and also, he never shies away from experimenting from his looks for movies. So if Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer are coming together, it should be an unconventional rom-com or some intense drama.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda

It was a year ago when Janhvi Kapoor had admitted that Vijay Deverakonda is the actor on whom she has a crush. In fact, there were even rumours of the two coming together for movie. VD is making his Bollywood debut, but it is not with Janhvi. We hope that day comes soon when VD and Janhvi collaborate for film.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor had teamed up for Mr Lele. In fact the announcement about this film with Shashank Khaitan was also made that also includes the mentioning of the film’s release date. Fans were thrilled to see the duo onscreen, but it is now been said that the film has been called off. We wonder, when we’ll get to watch him together.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is just too good when it comes to action or dance. Janhvi Kapoor is also a great dancer, especially when it comes to classical. How about a dance film? Won't they look great together?

There are many actors, from both South and Hindi cinema, with whom we’d love Janhvi Kapoor to see on the big screen. She is a brilliant, gorgeous looking actress, and her million smile has been winning hearts. Don’t forget to vote and wish her on this special day. Happy Birthday, Janhvi Kapoor!