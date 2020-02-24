Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Picture with Sridevi on the Actress' Second Death Anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was on this day in 2018 that Sridevi left us for heavenly abode. The actress was in Dubai, away from her family when she lost her life and the entire Bollywood industry was shaken with her sudden demise. And the worst part is, Janhvi Kapoor, her eldest daughter didn't get enough time to process her sad demise. Since the girl was then shooting for her debut project, Dhadak, Janhvi decided to come back on sets and finished shooting before she had any time to gulp down this tragedy. That definitely made her stronger but the void that her mother left could and will never be filled. 'Because I Love Very Easily', Jahnvi Kapoor Reveals the Reason Why Her Mother Sridevi Did Not Trust Her Judgement in Guys.

As the Kapoor family gets ready to honour the Mr India actress on her second death anniversary, Janhvi took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture with her mommy dearest. She shared a black and white picture from her childhood days with Sridevi and captioned is 'Miss you everyday'. Dear Janhvi, it's not just you, we all miss her terribly and the nation lost a legend on February 24, 2018. Unfortunately, the actress couldn't see her daughter's debut movie. But Janhvi is growing up to be a performer and Sridevi would have been proud of her. Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Happy Picture of Sridevi Kissing Boney Kapoor and It Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat!

View this post on Instagram Miss you everyday A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 23, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

Earlier when Janhvi had spoken at length about the pain she feels and how she hasn't been able to process it yet. "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months." However, she's glad that she has Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor by her side now. "You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don't remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Anil Kapoor's son) Bhaiya's room and Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula (Arjun Kapoor's sister) Didi came in -- I think that was the one day when I felt like, 'Ok maybe we might be okay." The Kapoor family today is stronger than ever.