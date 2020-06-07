Javed Akhtar Receives Richard Dawkins Award 2020 For Critical Thinking and Advancing Human Progress

Javed Akhtar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. Be it on social media or sessions in different cities, Akhtar has been vocal about topics like CAA and Islamophobia. Javed Akhtar Draws Attention Towards How Sale Of Liquor During Lockdown 3.0 Might Increase The Cases Of Domestic Violence.

Akhtar was not reachable, but his proud wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi said: "He is the only Indian ever (to win the award). Previous recipients include Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens. It is a huge honour."

Dia Mirza's Congratulatory Message For Javed Akhtar:

Javed Akhtar Saab has won the the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. He is the only Indian to have won this award! @Javedakhtarjadu Congratulations! You make us proud. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 7, 2020

The award has been presented since 2003, and is named after English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. Actress Dia Mirza took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Akhtar. "@Javedakhtarjadu Congratulations! You make us proud."