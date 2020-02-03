Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 3: Saif Ali Khan's Film Beats Baazaar, Earns Rs 12.83 Crore

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jawaani Jaaneman has not disappointed at the box office in its first weekend. While many were expecting a Rs 2 crore overhaul on day 1 given its 10% occupancy on that day, it managed to do much more. Saturday was even better while Sunday saw another surge in the collection by earning Rs 5.04 crore. As of now, the film has earned Rs 12.83 crore and with that, it has managed to earn more than the opening weekend of Saif's Baazaar which was at Rs 11.93 crore. In fact, both films have similar box office trending as of now. Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman Beats The Lifetime Collection Of Chef, Kaalakaandi And Laal Kaptaan In Just Two Days!

Jawaani Jaaneman's biggest challenge will be to sustain well today, that's the first Monday as it will decide its fate at the box office. The film is apparently made at a budget of Rs 40 crore, so it needs to do well in the weekdays to at least break even.

#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak... Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman will definitely make Saif happy if not anyone else. This film is doing better than all his recent solo releases. Hopefully, the film will not see the usual 50% drop on Monday as that will severely hurt its run.