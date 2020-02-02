Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Beats The Lifetime Collection Of Chef, Kaalakaandi And Laal Kaptaan In Just Two Days!

Photo Credit: Twitter

Saif Ali Khan should already be celebrating. His last release was Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior which gave him his first Rs 200 crore film but that can't be counted as his solo blockbuster as Ajay Devgn had the titular role. His last solo release was Laal Kaptaan which failed miserably. Jawaani Jaaneman will definitely bring a lot of cheer to his filmography as it is doing better than all his previous solo releases. In fact, what it earned in two days is more than the lifetime collection of three of his recent movies namely, Chef, Kaalakaandi and Laal Kaptaan. Jawaani Jaaneman: How Saif Ali Khan’s Jazz Is One of the Riskiest Characters That the Actor Has Done in Recent Times (SPOILER ALERT)

JJ has earned Rs 7.79 crore in the first two days of its stay at the box office. Chef which was a remake of a Hollywood film by the same name had earned Rs 6.37 crore in total. Kaalakaandi which had a very twisted and interesting Saif in it could make only Rs 6.34 crore at the box office. Laal Kaptaan was obviously the worse hit as it wrapped up at just Rs 2.36 crore. Clearly, Saif can take a victory lap already, also because Trade is hopeful JJ might get another hike in its box office numbers today.

Well, this surely is good news for Saif who has been doing some interesting roles lately. In fact, he is perhaps the only one who isn't playing safe and taking risks with his characters among the actors from his generation.