Actor Pankaj Tripathi is a niche different than his contemporaries and his choice of films in the past few years has proven our point. And now, the actor is back playing a real life character and will bring to life on celluloid, the life of a man who battled the country's legal system for decades to get justice for himself and hundreds of others who were wronged by the legal system. Pankaj Tripathi will get to life the story of Lal Bihari, a farmer from Azamgarh. Kaagaz: Pankaj Tripathi to Play Lal Bihari Mritak in His Biopic, UP Man Who Was Declared Dead in Revenue Records for 19 Years.

Lal Bihari once went to his local revenue office only to discover that he had been declared dead by the Government of India on documents, after his uncle had bribed the officers in order to attain Bihari's piece of land. Pankaj Tripathi Is Happy to be a Meme Sensation, Says 'Some of the Memes on Me Are Actually Very Good'.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

The film follows Bihari's life as he fights with everything he has got to get justice for himself and also for many who have suffered his fate. IRL, Bihari tried everything he could to get his name annulled from the death records. From forming a Mritak Sangh, to organizing his own funeral to demanding widow's compensation for his wife, to unsuccessfully standing against Rajiv Gandhi for elections in 1989, Lal Bihari finally managed to successfully get his death annulled in 1994. Kaagaz, produced by Salman Khan and Nishant Kaushik Salman Khan Films banner, and will be released on ZEE5 on January 7, 2021.

