Actress Kangana Ranaut has targeted Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whom she tagged as a "mastermind" for skillfully creating negativity around his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha, and that he made "Hinduphobic" film PK. Kangana took to her Instagram Story where she lashed out at Aamir and asked him to stop "making it about religion or ideology". Aamir Khan on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Twitter Trend: ‘It’s Sad That Some People Feel I Don’t Like India, Please Don’t Boycott My Film’.

She wrote: "I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself." "I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself, this year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel). Laal Singh Chaddha: Find Mona Singh’s Casting As Aamir Khan’s Mother ‘Problematic’? Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump Also Did Something Similar!

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story:

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

"Only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway." She added: "But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it's not about being a Hindu or Muslim." "Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life please stop making it about religion or ideology, it's takes away from their bad acting and bad films."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic movie Forrest Gump. It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).