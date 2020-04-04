Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative in the Fifth COVID-19 Test, Will Remain at Lucknow's Hospital Until Sixth Test Results Reflect the Same

Playback Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer Kanika Kapoor is the only popular Bollywood celebrity to have come in the news for being infected with COVID-19. The "Baby Doll" singer faced immense criticism for dodging airport security as arrived from London to Lucknow where she resides with her family and attending parties as opposed to self-quarantining herself. The singer had recently also posted on Instagram hoping for her fourth coronavirus test to come negative so that could finally see her kids. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family, miss them!" Well, finally the singer can breathe a sigh of relief given that fresh reports suggest that her fifth test has come negative. Kanika Kapoor Tests Coronavirus Positive for Fourth Time.

As reported by ANI, even though Kanika's reports have come negative for the fifth coronavirus test, the singer will be staying at PGI Hospital in Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative. Kapoor's family had earlier in a statement revealed that Kanika's condition is much better now and that she is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19. The singer's family also defended her about the reports that claimed her 'throwing tantrums' while in the quarantine ward. In their interaction with India Today, they mentioned that after being asked to change behind a curtain which she wasn't comfortable with and asking the staff to clean the dirt in her quarantine ward, the hospital accused her of throwing starry tantrums. Kanika Kapoor Hopes Her Next COVID-19 Test is Negative, Says She’s Not in ICU.

Check Out ANI's Tweet About Kanika Kapoor's Test Here:

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BEJevytlOj — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Kanika Kapoor arrived in Mumbai from London on Air India flight on March 9, 2020. Her family recently also defended her actions travelling to Lucknow saying she wasn't aware she could be carrying some infection. Looks like the singer may be discharged from the hospital after her sixth test is declared negative.