Kapil Sharma Threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Again, Shots Fired at Surrey Restaurant in Canada Next to ‘Kap’s Cafe’

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Fresh reports of gunfire linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have emerged from Surrey, British Columbia, targeting an area adjacent to actor and comedian Kapil Sharma’s business venture, Kap’s Cafe. Viral social media claims suggest that shots were fired at a restaurant located next to the comedian’s establishment, marking what would be the fourth such incident in less than a year. While authorities continue to investigate, the latest reports have intensified concerns regarding the safety of the Indian star and his international business interests.

Gunfire Incident in Surrey British Columbia

The latest shooting reportedly took place near a "Chai Sutta Bar" outlet, which is situated in close proximity to Kap’s Cafe in Surrey. Social media posts allegedly shared by accounts linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network, specifically under the name Tyson Bishnoi Jora Sidhu, claimed responsibility for the act. ‘The Great Indian Kapil’ Show Samay Raina and BeerBiceps Episode: Release Time and Where To Watch – Details Inside.

These posts included direct death threats against Kapil Sharma and the owner of the cafe. The gang reportedly warned the comedian to "fall in line," claiming he was "wasting their time" and suggesting that his own premises could face further consequences if he failed to comply.

Bishnoi Gang Threats and Intimidation Pattern

The targeting of Kap’s Cafe is not an isolated event but part of a documented pattern of intimidation that began shortly after the venue opened in July 2025. The first incident occurred on 10 July 2025, when shots were fired at the property and surrounding buildings.

This was followed by a second attack on 7 August 2025 and a third in mid-October 2025. In each instance, individuals associated with the Bishnoi gang used social media to claim responsibility, establishing a clear campaign of harassment against the comedian.

Kapil Sharma Security Concerns and Police Response

Kapil Sharma has previously expressed his frustration regarding the repeated security breaches in Canada. Speaking at a film trailer launch for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the comedian suggested that local law enforcement might lack the necessary power or regulations to effectively control such persistent gang-related activities. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Samay Raina and Sunil Pal’s Viral Face-Off Stuns Fans.

The comedian’s cafe remains a focal point for these security concerns, as the recurring nature of the attacks suggests a specific effort by the Lawrence Bishnoi network to exert pressure on high-profile Indian celebrities operating abroad.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).