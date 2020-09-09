Today is Akshay Kumar's birthday. The actor is presently in Scotland shooting Bell Bottom. It is one of the few movies that went on the floor after many months of no work thanks to COVID-19. His dashing look from the film was also released today. His celebrity friends have now started to wish him on his birthday and one of them is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She posted a throwback pic of Karisma and Akshay saying that this is how she will always remember him. She also mentioned that she will remember him as Karisma's first co-star. Now many must be confused as to how can Karisma be Akshay's first co-star when his first movie was Saugandh that had Shantipriya opposite him. Well, Kareena isn't wrong here. Akshay Kumar Birthday Special! From Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb to Bell Bottom, Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood’s Box-Office Khiladi

Deedar which had Karisma as Akshay's love interest was supposed to be his debut movie. But Saugandh released in 1991 instead, thus becoming his debut film. Deedar released next year. He had signed the latter first.

Speaking about his big break, Akshay had narrated in an interview, "Pramod (Chakraborty) ji called me inside and signed me for three films immediately. He gave me a cheque of Rs 5,000. I signed the first film for Rs 50,000, the second film for Rs 1,00,000 and the third for 1,50,000. The time he gave me my first cheque was at 6 in the evening, the same time, I was supposed to take the flight. It would have been a disaster if I would have gone to Bangalore." Akshay was supposed to leave for Bangalore that day for a modeling assignment but misread the instructions.

