Mumbai, Dec 8: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday dug out a priceless monochromatic photograph of mother in law Sharmila Tagore and penned the sweetest birthday wish to mark the birthday of the veteran actor. The Tashan star hopped on to Instagram and posted a glamorous picture of her 'beautiful mother-in-law'. Sharmila Tagore Birthday Special: 9 Songs Of The Actress That Epitomise Grace And Pure Class.

In the snap, the 'Amar Prem' star looks glamorous in black attire as she strikes a candid pose while looking off the camera. The actor is seen sporting the classic 90's winged eyeliner and holds chunky shades, her puffed up hairstyle added up to the alluring look.

Alongside the breathtakingly beautiful photograph of her mother in law, Kapoor also penned an adorable note to mark Tagore's 76th birthday. The 'Jab We Met' star noted, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law."

Celebrity followers including Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 81 thousand fans liked the post within 45 minutes of being posted. Many of the fans extended birthday wishes to the 'Aradhana' star and left red heart, cake and fire emojis. 'Malang' actor Kunal Kemmu also extended birthday wish to his mother in law by sharing an all smiles picture with Tagore.

Alongside the video, he noted, "Happy birthday (with an emoji blowing candles and a cake). Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is known for some of the most iconic Bollywood movies like 'Amar Prem', 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Mausam', 'Chupke-Chupke', 'Aradhna', among several other superhits.