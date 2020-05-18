Kareena Kapoor Khan Got a Mouthful of Chocolate Cake With a Grumpy Hubby Saif Ali Khan in the Background (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

These days Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy making her social media game stronger. One post at a time, the only 'poo' of showbiz every day shares an update on her Instagram account and makes her fans eager for more. Till now, we've seen this Kapoor revealing a DIY secret behind her supple skin, calling Taimur Ali Khan an in house Picasso to sharing some lovey-dovey pics with Saif Ali Khan, Bebo's Instagram is on fire. And now, beating her Monday blues, Kareena just posted a picture of the 'best chocolate cake in the world' and it surely looks yum. P.S: she just did not upload the pic as the actress is devouring the cake made by her sister Karisma Kapoor. However, there is more to the story. Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals The Secret Behind Her Flawless Skin And It Definitely Needs Your Attention (Watch Video).

As apart from the creamy piece, the Kurbaan actress also told her fans to zoom into the photo and check the background of the same. And well, you will spot a blurry and grumpy looking Saif in the backdrop. 'Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world Karisma Kapoor...And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in,' she captioned the post. We wonder why is Saif angry? Is It because Bebo is adding on to her calorie intake? But a little cheat day is fine ya!! Saif Ali Khan Pulls A Sleeping Beauty on Chattering Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bebo Can't Stop Smiling (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Below:

Must say, it's really fun to see these quirky and goofy posts, courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan. We all know how Bebo slays in whatever she does and the newbie to Insta is surely making one and all go gaga with her back-to-back posts. Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium and ahead has Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her kitty. Stay tuned!