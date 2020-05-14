Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals The Secret Behind Her Flawless Skin And It Definitely Needs Your Attention (Watch Video)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

We don't know whom to thank, but we are glad that Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on Instagram. She did join the photo and video sharing platform late, but let's forget this fact and rejoice on the part that Bebo is now on IG. From the time she has made it to social media, the actress daily shares a post and keeps her fanbase glued to her Instagram feed. While mostly her photos and videos go viral in a fraction of a second, as it features Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, this time she posted a clip of herself wherein she revealed the secret behind her flawless skin. Bebo Goes Kairi! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Food Fad Will Tickle Your ‘Aam’ Cravings a Little More (View Pic).

Kareena took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of how she is spending her quarantine time amid lockdown. And well going by the clip, all we can say is that Bebo loves pampering herself and her lockdown diaries is all about a messy bun, kaftan and DIY homemade facemask. Quite interestingly, the B-townie in the video can also be seen flashing many goofy expressions and it'll surely make your day. Not to miss, the actress pouting in the clip. "Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks PS: Thank you @nishasareen for the best face pack ever #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries,” she captioned the post. Saif Ali Khan Pulls A Sleeping Beauty on Chattering Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bebo Can't Stop Smiling (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Below:

Well, on the above video, many fans have asked Kareena about the ingredients inside the mask? And hope she gives the answer as we also want to know what's her facemask made out of? Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen opposite perfectionist Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha and also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer, Takht in her kitty. Stay tuned!