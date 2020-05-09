Kareena Kapoor Khan Puts Up Another Classy Pic With Saif Ali Khan On Instagram! Actress Shares an 11-Year-Old Pic from Her Travel Diaries

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Before all this nightmare of coronavirus outbreak happened, from commoners to celebs, most of you must have planned for some exciting trips. But it all went for a toss due to the ongoing crisis. And ever since the lockdown has been imposed, one hardly even steps out of their apartments. The daily routines have changed, the weekend plans aren’t happening anymore, things are pretty dull and scary at the moment. These days we get to see on Instagram how everyone keeps sharing some amazing pictures from their vacay and how they want to go for another trip soon. Looks like even Kareena Kapoor Khan clearly misses going on for exotic trips with her hubby Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan’s Idea of a Flowery Quarantine Gift for Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Artsy and Amusing (View Pic).

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram, her followers eagerly wait to see what she would be posting on her Insta feed. Today, she has shared an 11-year-old pic from her travel diaries. This picture is straight from Morocco, and we must, this husband and wife duo look totally ravishing together. This pic is from the time when they were shooting for the movie Agent Vinod. Be it on-screen or off screen, fans cannot take their eyes off this power couple. This isn’t the first time that Kareena has shared a throwback picture from her travel diaries. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Holiday Picture with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan is Making us Say 'So Hot and So Cute' Both at Once!

‘Saturday Mood: Morocco '09’, Writes Kareena Kapoor Khan

Seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s stylish picture, the former’s girl gang couldn’t resist themselves from dropping comments and emoji. Bebo’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Arora sisters – Malaika and Amrita, and many others commented this picture. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she is sharing screen space with Aamir Khan.