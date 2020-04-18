Saif Ali Khan’s Idea of a Flowery Quarantine Gift for Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Artsy and Amusing (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood's one and only Poo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made her Instagram debut is going strong on the photo and video sharing app. Right from giving a sneak peek into some unseen pics from her family holidays, sharing Taimur Ali Khan's photo as an Easter bunny to even teasing one and all with her selfies, Bebo is fire on social media. And now, amid the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, Kareena shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan doing something artsy for her and well it's the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Holiday Picture with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan is Making us Say 'So Hot and So Cute' Both at Once!

It so happened that Bebo took to her IG and uploaded a photo wherein we can see her hubby Saif trying his best to gift flowers to Kareena during the quarantine. 'When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like...,' her post's caption read. In the shared photo, we can see Saif painting flowers for wife, as he can't get the real ones during the pandemic. The said picture speaks a thousand words and we cannot get over Saif's Nawabi gift for Bebo. Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Classic Pout In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pic).

Check Out The Post Shared By Kareena Below:

Indeed, what a romantic couple these two are! Well, the pair are not only sharing cutesy pics amid the crisis. As the duo have also contributed monetary benefit to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. An inspirational couple in every aspect. Stay tuned!