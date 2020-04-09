Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Holiday Picture with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan is Making us Say 'So Hot and So Cute' Both at Once!

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif and Taimur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing holidays as much as us. Ever since the government has issued an order for the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, residents are busy observing self-quarantine while going through their holiday albums. Bebo, in particular, took to her Instagram account to share a throwback click from one of her previous beach vacay with Saif and Taimur. This unseen picture has surely tapped the wanderlust bug within us and we can't wait for the day we'll pack our bags and head for a holiday whenever. Coronavirus Outbreak: Saif Ali Khan Is Coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to Give Him Yoga Lessons During Lockdown Period.

"I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack ❤️", she captioned while sharing a picture in her red bikini with little Tim and Saif. Seeing Kareena in a red beachwear is certainly reminding us of Baywatch and that's a reason valid enough to prompt us to start watching the popular series once again. Bebo's holiday albums are filled with such super adorable clicks and we hope she decides to share her memories with us, one picture at a time. Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Classic Pout In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pic).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Recent Post

Kareena and family are making the most of their quarantine days. While she's busy on video calls with her besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, she's always giving gardening lessons to little Tim while keeping us entertained with her Instagram uploads. The Jab We Met actress has recently entered the social media space and her Insta game has been so far so good.