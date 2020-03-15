Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her 'Sun Kissed' Selfie, Says 'Girls Just Wanna Have Sun' (See Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with a sun-kissed photograph of herself. Ever since she has made her debut on Instagram, Kareena keeps sharing a glimpse of her day to day life. On Sunday, the "Veere Di Wedding" actress shared a photograph of herself, where the sun rays are adding glow to her face. "Girls just wanna have sun," Kareena captioned the image. Aamir Khan Will Surely Be Surprised to See What Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Posted on Instagram for Him on His Birthday.

The photograph currently has over 2,33,624 likes on the photo-sharing website. On the acting front, Kareena is shooting for "Laal Singh Chaddha", which stars Aamir Khan. Angrezi Medium Star Kareena Kapoor's Slow Motion Walk on Imagine Dragons Hit Song Believer Gives Us Chills (Watch Video).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram Girls just wanna have sun 🌞 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 15, 2020 at 3:31am PDT

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.