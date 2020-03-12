Angrezi Medium Star Kareena Kapoor's Slow Motion Walk on Imagine Dragons Hit Song Believer Gives Us Chills (Watch Video)

Angrezi Medium Star Kareena Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loves slow-motion shots. Kareena shared a video of herself walking in slow motion on Instagram. The actress is seen sporting a jacket which has police written on it. It seems the video was taken during the shooting of Angrezi Medium. Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post Holi Beauty Regimen With a ‘Starry’ Mask in Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pic)

"Oh how I love slo mo shots... captured by the mad @homster," Kareena captioned the video. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy "Hindi Medium" that also starred Irrfan Khan. What the Fashion! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Isha Ambani, Diana Penty Snag a Spot in the Splurge Race!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor In Slow-Mo

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on Friday.