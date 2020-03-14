Aamir Khan Will Surely Be Surprised to See What Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Posted on Instagram for Him on His Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was just two days ago when we saw pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan hugging each other at the airport. The two were heading to Chandigarh for the shooting of their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. And like always, Mr Perfectionist did carry his comfy pillow that he usually does while travelling. Looks like Bebo had decided already on what she wanted to post on Instagram on Aamir Khan’s birthday, and give him the sweetest surprise. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Leave For Laal Singh Chadha Shoot (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently joined Instagram, has been sharing intriguing pictures and fans just cannot get enough of it. Aamir Khan has turned a year older today, and from fans to celebs, all are posting some amazing wishes for the superstar across social media platforms. But Kareena has decided to do something hatke, and we’re totally loving it! The pic that she has shared seems to be the one that she clicked while the duo were in flight, heading to Chandigarh. Aamir, who is in deep sleep, has not realised how Kareena has clicked an amazing pic of him and his pillow. And see how she has decided to wish the actor without even saying ‘Happy Birthday’. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Shares a Beautiful New Poster, Wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan On Valentine's Day 2020 With the Sweetest Message.

‘My Fav Co-Star Has To Be @_Aamirkhan’s... Pillow!’, Says Bebo

Well, that was indeed the coolest way that Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to wish her favourite co-star, Aamir Khan. We just cannot wait to see the duo’s chemistry in Laal Singh Chaddha that is slated to release during the time of Christmas this year!