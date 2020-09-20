Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 on Monday. Before she enters the new decade of her life, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a note with her fans and followers. Her note is all about living life to the fullest - making good and bad decision in the process. She also thanked the Almighty for helping her stay strong. And, of course, along with the beautiful words, she also shared a picture of her gorgeous face. The monochromatic picture is simple but beautiful. In her Instagram story, the actress has revealed that she will be gorging on kebabs on her birthday. Kareena Kapoor Steps Out in a Stylish White Outfit and Then a Comfy Blue Jumpsuit (See Pics).

In her Instagram caption, Kareena wrote, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG" The post has garnered the attention of many celebs. Her sister Karisma Kapoor was all hearts for it.

Kareena's BFF, Malika Arora, wrote, "Wooohooooiii". Malaika Arora, who recently recovered from COVID-19, also made heart emoji. The most interesting comment came from a celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. "Just remember not so long back you'd turned 30! Times flies and you look more gorgeous than ever," Yasmin wrote. Kareena Kapoor Khan Oozes a Rs 41,500 Worth of Comfort Chicness With Her Rajdeep Ranawat Ensemble!

"Now at 40, I have to make it to your gym," Kareena responded.

Check Out Kareena's New Pic Here:

Kareena is pregnant with her second baby with a due date in January 2021. She is such an inspiration for women who are scared about the body clock. Just like when she was pregnant with Taimur, the actress is not holding back from work right now.

The actress will be next seen in the desi adaptation of Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chadha. She reunites with Aamir Khan once again after Talaash and 3 Idiots. The actress is also set to play the lead role in Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht, alongside Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

