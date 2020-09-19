As much as she is helmed as the Glam Goddess of B-town, she also goes on to make a case for relaxed silhouettes and subtle hues once in a while. Expecting her second baby, Kareena is at it again - fashioning that blossoming baby bump. This time around, her mood is relaxed chicness and sustainable fashion. Catching up with her gang of girls – Amruta Arora, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawala and Mallika Bhat with Karisma Kapoor being conspicuous by her absence, Kareena flaunted a Rajdeep Ranawat ensemble. A longline cami top layered over with a shrug and paired up with flows pants, this ensemble worth Rs.41,500 was just another sassy update to Kareena’s maternity fashion vibe.

2016 saw her resilience in fashioning the baby bump in a never-seen-before-avatar and emerging as the ultimate style icon, courtesy an unwavering spirit and aplomb. Here’s a closer look at her style. Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into a Sultry Goddess As She Poses for Filmfare’s At-Home Photoshoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Easy Chic

A Shibuya set by Rajdeep Ranawat featuring a patchwork connected open jacket featuring fine crochet lace, a coordinating camisole and palazzo pants worth Rs.41,500. The silk set was teamed up with a silver oxidized necklace, sunnies, open hair and subtle makeup. Tan brown pointy-toed flats completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills Some Monochrome Magic With a Picture by Avinash Gowariker.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

