Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture with a kitten as he is waiting for his Covid-19 test results. Kartik posted a picture on Instagram this Sunday. He shared an old picture posing with a kitten. In the image, he is seen dressed in a red T-shirt paired with grey sweatpants. A kitten is seen sitting next to him. Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Fans To Pray for His Health (View Post).

"Waiting for my report (cat emoji) (positive and negative emoji)," he wrote. Kartik had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22. On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Shoot Halted After the Actor Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story Below:

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another Post By Kartik Where He is Standing Beside a Kitten:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film Dhamaka which would be released on OTT.

