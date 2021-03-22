Looks like the COVID-19 wave is in no mood to stop. As after Gauahar Khan, Satish Kaushik, Ranbir Kapoor, the latest star who has been diagnosed with the deadly bug is Kartik Aaryan. The actor took to his social media and informed fans. He also urged all to pray for his good health. Take a look.

Kartik Aaryan:

