It was yesterday (March 22), when the news of Kartik Aaryan getting tested positive for COVID-19 made it to the web. The actor had taken to his social media and wrote ‘positive ho gaya'. Along with this, he also urged one and all to pray for his health. Having said that, with this repercussions were bound to happen and so the latest we hear is that the shoot of Kartik's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come to a halt. As per ETimes, the shooting has been paused due to Aaryan's infection. Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Fans To Pray for His Health (View Post).

That's not it, as the report also states that actress Tabu who worked with Kartik yesterday has also undergone the COVID-19 test and is waiting for the results. "They had a 2-day break, today and tomorrow as they are changing some colours on the set. But they were definitely supposed to shoot from Wednesday. That now however seems very unlikely. The second wave has driven everyone crazy and it seems to be sweeping very strongly," the source told the portal.

Mentioning how the actor was taking all the care amid the pandemic, the source added, "Kartik comes from a family of doctors. He was incredibly cautious about his sanitisation and mask. There was a boy constantly behind him, with a sanitiser in hand. Kartik did not remove his mask for even a second other than when he was filming the scene" Kartik Aaryan Jokes About Finding Out the Coronavirus Vaccine in His Dream, Shares a Video Surrounded by Fans.

"The shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had only recently kicked off after a long delay. This schedule which was underway, was arranged with so much effort in having the combined dates of everyone- and hence the stoppage that has come about is really unfortunate. Frankly nothing else can be done but wait," the source concluded. Get well soon Kartik. Stay tuned!

