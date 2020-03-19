Kartik Aaryan Unveils His New Magazine Cover Along With an Important Advice for Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the city of Mumbai to a standstill. Government has adviced the citizens to not step out of the house until and unless it's an emergency. Amid this, even our Bollywood stars are in the self-quarantine mode and are chilling inside their luxurious abode with an aim to stay safe from the deadly virus. All that being said, it's Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan who unveiled the latest magazine cover of Femina which featured him. But the twist in the tale here is that along with the cover, the star also had a message for his fans. Kartik Aaryan Workout and Diet: Fitness Regime That Helps The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' Actor Maintain His Sculpted Body.

Usually, in almost each of his pictures shared online, Aaryan uses the hashtag #PoseLikeKartikAaryan, but this time it was different. As Kartik asked his fans to not pose like him. FYI, the magazine cover sees Kartik looking suave touching his face with his hands. However, amidst the Coronavirus scare, the most important safety guideline to follow is that one should not touch their faces very often. And that's why the actor adviced his fans to not pose like him. Kartik via the post also shared that the shooting for the same was completed long back. "Tension mat lo shoot pehle kiya tha," he wrote. Kartik Aaryan, the Chocolate Boy in a Teddy Bear Moschino Jumper!

Check Out The Magazine Cover Below:

That's really great of Kartik to drop in an important message along with his March 2020 magazine look. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaryan will be next seen next in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But sadly, due to coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of his film has been paused for a while. Stay tuned!