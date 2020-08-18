August 18 marked a big day for fans of Prabhas, as the actor announced his next film, Adipurush, with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar. Adipurush will be a story about the triumph of good over evil. Starring the Baahubali actor in the lead role, the movie, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil, will go on floors in January 2021 and is aiming for a 2022 release date. Adipurush: Prabhas To Play The Titular Role In Om Raut’s Next Film, Actor Shares The Poster Of The 3D Action-Drama On Instagram (View Pic).

And while Adipurush is all set to get into the race, this has led to Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar pushing their untitled Kartik Aaryan action thriller to a later release date. Revealed the T-Series honcho to Mumbai Mirror, "Om and I, too, have pushed of our films to a later release date. This includes an action thriller with Kartik Aaryan because it needs to be shot in a particular country and it’s hard to make travel plans right now, but I can assure you that there’s no stopping Adipurush." Kartik Aaryan Spills Some Beans On His Next Film Which Is A 3D Action Entertainer By Om Raut.

Check Out Adipurush Poster Below:

"I grew up on tales rooted in our history and mythology. My father, Gulshan Kumar, was a devotee of Shiva, Ram and Mata Rani, and for me, this is a way of carrying his dream forward. That’s why, when Om narrated the script to me, I was immediately excited. We will start shooting by January with Prabhas leading the cast, which will include another big name playing the antagonist," concluded Bhushan Kumar. Well, looks like Kartik Arayan fans will have to wait for a bit before they see the chiselled actor flaunt some action chops and moves in his action drama.

