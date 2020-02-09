Kartik Aaryan To Star In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Director Om Raut's Big Budget Heist Drama

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is much in demand in the B-town. With so many ambitious projects already with him, this new announcement hardly comes as a surprise. Recently, Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn-Kajol turned out to be a super hit. Now, Kartik and Raut are collaborating for a big budget action thriller that is supposedly a heist story and on the lines of the films War and Dhoom. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Kartik confirmed the project is green lighted. Kartik Aaryan Workout and Diet: Fitness Regime That Helps The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' Actor Maintain His Sculpted Body.

Kartik told in his chat with TOI, "Recently, I watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away, not just by the spectacular visuals, but also the narrative. Om Raut’s vision, when it comes to storytelling using 3D, is amazing. I am excited to be a part of his next and can’t wait to start work on my first action film."

Bhushan Kumar compared Raut's historical drama with his next, which is a thriller saying, "The action in that film was in a different zone, while this one will be more on the lines of movies like Dhoom and War. It’s our first film of this kind and will be a fast-paced movie revolving around a heist. The film will be made on a huge scale and will be Kartik’s biggest budget film so far."

Kartik will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal in which Sara Ali Khan is the female lead. On the other hand, he has also been roped in for the sequels of Dostana and Bhool Bhulaiya. The actioner is said to go on the floors in August 2020 making it the costliest outing for the monologue fame star. Stay tuned for more updates.