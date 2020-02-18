Kartik Aaryan Spills Some Beans On His Next Film Which Is A 3D Action Entertainer By Om Raut

Kartik is excited to work on his upcoming action entertainer (picture credit - Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan has some really interesting films in his kitty right now. The actor recently starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and though the film has got poor reviews from the critics and masses alike, Kartik's performance is being appreciated by many. His next films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut's 3D action entertainer. Needless to say, Kartik is super kicked about Om's film as it's the first time that he will star in an action movie.

Kartik spoke to The Times Of India recently about this untitled film. “I am really excited. It is an action film and I am going to be doing action for the first time. It is a genre I have never done before onscreen,” he was quoted by the daily. Love Aaj Kal Box Office: 5 Reasons Why Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Imtiaz Ali Film Is Failing to Work Its Magic in Theatres.

Word has it that Raut's film will revolve around a heist. When the film was announced a couple of weeks back, Kartik in a statement told, "I've been keen to do an out and out action film for a while, and Bhushan sir knew about it. I recently watched 'Tanhaji..' and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative. Raut's vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled. I'm super excited to be a part of his next film and can't wait to start work on my first action movie." Reportedly, the film will be shot at various locations around India. No female lead has been finalised yet.