Katrina Kaif Brooms the Floor Wearing Tank Top and Shorts And, Well, That's Something We Never Thought We'd See (Watch Video)

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If it was not for COVID-19 pandemic, Katrina Kaif would have been promoting her next film, Sooryavanshi, wearing the most fabulous outfits. But the truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. Here she is, wearing Ganji and shorts, sweeping the floor of her house with a broom. The actress has been chronicling how she is spending her days during the social distancing and nationwide shutdown. In the recent past, she has also posted videos where she's working out at home, washing dishes and learning to play the guitar. Katrina Kaif Does a Mini Tutorial On 'How To Wash Dishes' As She Gives Mandatory Off To Her House-help (Watch Video).

Katrina wrote in the caption, "Day 21 🔐-One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part 🧹........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated 🪑 Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome" When Ekta Kapoor Approached Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for 'Naagin'.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Here:

A few minutes into this sweeping session, Katrina starts to pretend to play cricket with the broom. Her sister, Isabelle Kaif, who is recording the video, seems to be enjoying this time.

This won't be the first time that a video of Katrina Kaif holding a broom will go viral. Akshay Kumar had posted a video, a few weeks back, where the actress was sweeping the sets of their film, Sooryavanshi, which remains postponed due to the pandemic now. After catching him recording, Katrina also hit Akshay with a broom.