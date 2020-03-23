Katrina Kaif Does a Mini Tutorial On 'How To Wash Dishes' As She Gives Mandatory Off To Her House-help (Watch Video)

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Quarantine and chill is the new phrase everyone is getting used to now! The self-isolation practice in these severe days of COVID-19 outbreak is in full swing. Bollywood celebs are constantly urging the fans to stay at home and are influencing them to do so through various social media posts. Take this Katrina Kaif's latest video on washing utensils for instance!

In the video she reveals that she has given the mandatory off to her househelp. Hence she did this mini tutorial on 'how to wash your utensils.' Well, needless to say, she looked pretty as ever while doing that too! Check out the video below.

Katrina Kaif's Post

The actress has been quite active on Instagram since she is home quarantining. She also shared the glimpse of her video chat with actor buddies- Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. During the Junta Curfew held on Sunday, she was one of those lakhs of enthusiastic Mumbaikars who clapped and clanged thalis to express gratitude towards essential service providers. Well, now that the beauty icon and talented actress like Katy is setting a right example, may her fans follow her too! Things to take away from this video: A- Househelp need to be given the mandatory offs too. And B- Katrina Kaif too does some work at home, so help your mom now!