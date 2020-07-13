Katrina Kaif was a little apprehensive of joining social media. Once upon a time she was one of the rare actresses who was not on any social media. But one fine day, she blessed us with her Instagram page. Somehow she has struck a beautiful balance between being a private person and gaining social media clout. Her videos are entertainment - she cooks, dances, pranks her fans, pulls the leg of other celebs. And what not. In a recent interview with BBC Asia, she opened up about her decision to join social media. "I didn't feel like I was being represented, or a very small side of me was being represented, and that side was too small," she said. Katrina Kaif Clocks 40 Million Followers on Instagram, Chronicles Her Journey on the Gram With a Memorable Video!
